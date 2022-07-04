Puppet Masters
US energy companies roast Biden over gas prices tweet: Suggest it was written by WH 'intern' Mark Moore
New York Post
Sun, 03 Jul 2022 19:01 UTC
"Working on it Mr. President," the industry group said in the snarky post. "In the meantime - have a Happy 4th and please make sure the WH intern who posted this tweet registers for Econ 101 for the fall semester..."
One day earlier, Biden had once again tried to pin the blame for record-high gas prices on alleged gouging by refiners following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril," the president posted on Saturday. "Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you're paying for the product. And do it now."
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the second wealthiest American, responded critically to Biden, tweeting: "Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this."
"It's either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics," added Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post newspaper.
In response to Bezos, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted Sunday: "Oil prices have dropped by about $15 over the past month, but prices at the pump have barely come down. That's not 'basic market dynamics.' It's a market that is failing the American consumer."
According to AAA, the average nationwide price of a gallon of gas stood at $4.807 as of Monday — down 20.9 cents from the high of $5.016 recorded June 14, but up more than $1.67 from this time last year.
Critics of the Biden administration have blamed the White House for high energy prices, accusing the executive of stifling production of oil and natural gas.
electric vehicles. Industry experts have called on Biden to reverse his decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada and allow expanded drilling by US energy companies to help lower the global price of oil.
"Biden could go to the oil and gas industry and say, 'OK, I've said we're going to get off oil and gas and that you guys are yesterday's industry, but I'm going to drop that,'" Myron Ebell, the director of the Competitive Enterprise Institute's Center for Energy and Environment, told The Post. "Part of the run up in oil prices is the psychology of it," he said.
The president has asked Congress to declare a 90-day gas tax holiday - and for states to follow suit - but received a lukewarm response from lawmakers, including Democrats.
