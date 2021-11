The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden is studying the impact of shutting down the Embridge Line 5 pipeline,White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that the Biden administration was exploring the idea."There is a review and we're waiting," she said during the daily press briefing, when questioned about the administration's position by reporters.Jean-Pierre first called the reports "not accurate" before admitting to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy there was a study underway about shutting down the pipeline."Yes we are," she admitted, stressing that the Biden administration had not made a decision about whether or not to shut it down.The Line 5 pipeline is the focus of green activists and tribal nations, as nearlyJean-Pierre confirmed the Army Corps of Engineers was conducting an environmental impact study about shutting down the pipeline and potentially replacing it.