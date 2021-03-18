Puppet Masters
21 states sue Biden over Keystone XL pipeline cancellation
The Washington Times
Wed, 17 Mar 2021 00:00 UTC
Led by Ken Paxton of Texas and Austin Knudsen of Montana, the states said Biden had overstepped his authority when he revoked the permit for the Keystone pipeline on his first day in office. Some moderate Democratic lawmakers also have urged Biden to reverse his decision, including Sens. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana.
Because the line would run through multiple U.S. states, Congress should have the final say over whether it's built, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Texas.
Construction on the 1,200-mile (1,930-kilometer) pipeline began last year when former President Donald Trump revived the long-delayed project after it had stalled under the Obama administration. It would move up to 830,000 barrels (35 million gallons) of crude daily from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would connect to other pipelines that feed oil refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Biden canceled its permit over longstanding concerns that burning oil sands crude would make climate change worse.
Why did they force us to close the banks? To instil fear in people. And spreading fear is called terrorism. They are unanimous in their hatred of me, and I welcome their hatred. I shall wear the creditors' loathing with pride.
Comment: Lawsuits for Biden's clueless policies are ramping up. Ohio is suing Biden administration over his tax mandate in coronavirus aid: Biden's 'unfounded concerns' have become the bedrock of his policies, which happens to include the pipeline 'to nowhere'.