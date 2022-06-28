Puppet Masters
Who's fault is that? Biden administration report shows massive fossil fuel industry job losses
Fox News
Tue, 28 Jun 2022 18:51 UTC
The Biden administration published its annual U.S. Energy and Employment Report (USEER) Tuesday, showing large fossil fuel industry job losses.
The Department of Energy (DOE) report found that the fuels technology sector experienced job losses totaling 29,271 jobs in 2021, a 3.1% year-over-year decline, with the majority coming in the fossil fuel industry. Onshore and offshore petroleum companies shed 31,593 jobs, a 6.4% decline, the coal industry lost 7,125 jobs, down 11.8% year-over-year, and fossil fuel extraction jobs declined by 12%.
"The DOE jobs report is not only reflective of the broader pandemic slowdown, but also highlights an Administration that has worked overtime on restricting American natural gas and oil production," Independent Petroleum Association of America spokesperson Jennifer Marsteller told Fox News Digital in an email.
"We are confident in our sector, and in the work oil and natural gas employees do to bring energy safely and reliably to our country and the world," she continued. "We urge President Biden to get on board with that same made-in-America pride in our workers."
The fuels sector category was the only category that saw overall declines, according to the USEER.
The Biden administration has pursued an aggressive climate agenda since taking office, canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, limiting oil and gas lease sales on public lands and pushing environmental regulations impacting fossil fuel project development.
"The American natural gas and oil industry is proud to support nearly 11 million U.S. jobs," an American Petroleum Institute spokesperson told Fox News in a statement. "While we have grappled with many of the same labor shortages that the rest of the U.S. economy is facing due to the pandemic, we have seen a slow but steady rebound in both drilling and oil & gas support service employment in 2022."
The DOE, meanwhile, highlighted the growth reported in renewable energy sectors. The agency also applauded the growth in the electric power generation sector.
"DOE's USEER report shows that jobs critical to our clean energy transition are on the rise and poised for continued expansion thanks to the historic investments from the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.
In 2021, the solar industry added 17,212 jobs, 5.4% year-over-year growth and the wind sector added 3,347 jobs, an increase of 2.9% compared to 2020.
Comment: One of the Biden administration's first moves was a full-on assault on the oil industry, which in some states is THE major employer. Whereas Trump had made the U.S. energy independent (regardless of how one feels about the methods) Biden has managed to make the country almost wholly reliant on foreign imports once again. So much for the Presidential oath of office.
"Made up country name A, only uses wind,solar, and gas for energy production.... they use no coal...
(mis)Leading Headline from pro fossil/ anti clean (wind/wave/solar/thermal etc) news source..
‘Country As emissions from ‘supposed’ clean sources emit 100% more than their coal emissions'....
What picture does that headline paint in your mind?... Clean bad, fossil better?
‘Oh my god... clean sources are MORE dirty than coal?’ etc...
Nope....
What If ....!!!!....the country doesn’t actually use fossil? then obviously 'any' emissions will be greater than their fossil emissions...Because they emit no emissions from fossil... but that is painted as a bad thing via the disingenuous headline....
The UK has been transitioning to cleaner production vs dirty production over the past 30 ish years,, so obviously at some point, the crossover point will happen when emissions from clean sources will become greater than dirty, because of the fact they are phasing out the usage of dirty/fossil methods...
ergo...Jobs in dying/fossil industrys will obviously be 'lost', as they are phased out and replaced by the cleaner alternatives that have been in place for decades now... The people previously getting jobs in the fossil fuel industry are replaced by people getting jobs in the new cleaner industries...
is it net emissions from fossil vs. green energy for the same amount of energy produced/consumed from both categories?
i.e. how much co2 is emitted from creating 1 megawatt of fossil energy, or 1 megawatt of green energy?
or is it emissions from green vs. fossil fuel as fossil fuel is phased out, like you insinuate in your example?
i.e. if 85% of the 1 megawatt is from green energy, and 15% is from fossil fuels?
you are controlling the narrative you are putting forward without giving any answer as to how the net emissions are arrived at from green vs. fossil fuels.
what i do know is that the US does not have enough rare earth elements to be energy independent. For many countries to be energy independent those countries will have to subjugate other nations to their bidding and destroy the other countries' ecosystems so the fad boys can have their out of sight out of mind "clean" energy.
[Link] locations of major Rare Earth Elements
[Link] List of countries with the Highest Rare Earth Elements reserves not mined. The US ranks last.
Since rare earth element mining requires huge open pit mines which produce vast amounts of environmental pollution, and renders the areas they are mined pretty much hostile to much life, after the mining, for decades, do you seriously think the "enviros"
actually want these large open pit mines in their own backyard? Or will it be as I said, the need to subjugate other nations to destroy their environments for the feel good, out of sight out of mind, energy of tomorrow
You don't need to answer if you don't want to.
The radioactive residue being due in large part to the uranium ore they are usually associated with.
If the US produces all of it's rare earth potential into metals, it would create around 1.5 million tons of radioactive waste.
clean energy NO. Green energy, maybe if you are thinking about the radioactive sludge it produces.
Imagine every house relying on old style open coal or wood fire and the amount of Air Pollution that would cause in the immediate area... Over the last 100 years those individual fireplaces are now converted /transferred to a few (more efficient power plant miles away from anyone...)
Same problem, but slightly less emmisions/more efficient ... Out of sight out of mind...
I remember a documentary years ago (I can't remember which documentary or the exact scale, which makes this example a bit shitty, but hopefully you get the idea ...) let me know the documentary if you know........
'looking at a map of the USA... (zoom in) In one state, in the middle of a desert, miles away from anyone, a postage stamp sized solar farm could provide all of America's energy requirements for a year....
Its one thing to 'transfer' 100000000 homes worth of dirty non efficient open fires to a 'dirty' power plant 50 miles away (out of sight out of mind) vs 200 Square miles of non emitting 'clean/green' solar panels in the middle of nowhere...
The benefit of going clean green vs the short term mess made going clean/green vs continuing with fossil?
Laughably false
