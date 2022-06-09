1. 30% higher corn prices with other crops rising by 20%, according to the National Academy of Sciences.

2. Growing more corn for ethanol causes increased amounts of water pollutants from U.S. farms

3. Expect more fertilizer use when fertilizer costs are soaring

4. More summer smog

5. E15 erodes older car engines, gas pumps, storage tanks and pipelines.

6. Small refiners will suffer and some will go out of business allowing Elizabeth Warren to moan about the concentration of "Big Oil".

Lather, RINs, Repeat

If they can't persuade you to buy a shitty electric vehicle, they'll just destroy your existing car faster with sub-standard fuel and then outlaw IC's in the future

Liar, Liar, Pols on Fire