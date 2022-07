© Andrew Harnik/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) announced Friday that she was getting her nails done as an "act of reclamation" following last week's 6-3 Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — which resulted in a 5-4 decision overturning landmark abortion cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey."Hello, everybody. Happy Friday," Ocasio-Cortez began, removing her sunglasses. "And I say 'happy' because joy too can be an act of resistance."The New York Congresswoman went on to say that her home had been fairly strict and conservative when she was growing up, and that she had not been allowed to use red nail polish or red lipstick until she moved out of the house and went to college.Ocasio-Cortez has been railing against the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs since it came down last Friday, accusing the court of stripping bodily autonomy away from women."You sound insecure. As you should be," she tweeted at Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as he cheered the end of Roe and criticized Democrats who would upend Senate filibuster rules to bring federal abortion provisions back. "Your attempt to seize bodily autonomy from millions of women & LGBT+ people is a stain on our country. I don't care how long you 'worked' to seize control of people's bodies. That right belongs to individuals, not you. We will not comply."