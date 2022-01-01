On Thursday night, National Review published a photo that the outlet claimed shows AOC and her boyfriend clinking drinks outside of a Miami restaurant despite the COVID-19 pandemic — which Democrats have been warning is still a major threat to the nation.
In fact, even AOC has been saying the coronavirus is still a problem. Just a little over two weeks ago, AOC informed Congress she could not cast votes or attend official proceedings in person because of the "ongoing public health emergency" and had to have a proxy do her job for her.
As The Daily Wire reported earlier on Friday, the democratic-socialist from New York has been having a meltdown since the photo went viral. One of her defenses seems to be that critics of her trip simply want to date her:
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lashed out at critics on Friday after she was caught hanging out in Miami, Florida, as her city deals with a record-breaking number of daily coronavirus cases.It was obvious that Ocasio-Cortez wanted to divert attention from the fact that she had traveled to the home of "Deathsantis" — the nickname given to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) because he refuses to enact mandates or lock down again over COVID-19.
National Review reported that, according to photographs obtained by the publication, Ocasio-Cortez was "seated outside Doraku Sushi and Izakaya in Miami Beach Thursday afternoon, raising a cocktail in one hand and checking her phone in another."
"If Republicans are mad they can't date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend's feet," Ocasio-Cortez responded to one of the critics calling her out. "Ya creepy weirdos."
Of course, her effort did not really work.
#AOCLovesDeSantis had been trending on Twitter since last night before AOC responded with her cries of sexism and creepiness. In turn, the congresswoman responded to criticism from the DeSantis team by saying that the Floridian governor should take some tips from New York's Governor Kathy Hochul (D).
DeSantis' press secretary told The Daily Wire that she was happy to see that AOC and her beau could eat comfortably as opposed to out in the cold like school children in New York have done this winter.
"Glad to see AOC enjoying the Florida freedom and sunshine, but it's sad that school children in NYC are forced to eat lunch outside in freezing temperatures this winter due to the draconian and useless COVID policies pushed by AOC and her fellow progressives," DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw said.
Regardless, none of this explains why AOC feels comfortable traveling to Florida, but not showing up at Congress to do her job.
Western Journal's Cameron Arcand flagged that on December 14, AOC sent an official letter to Cheryl L. Johnson, Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives, stating that she would be voting via proxy.
"I continue to be unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency and hereby grant the authority to cast my vote by proxy to the Honorable Jesús G. 'Chuy' García (IL) who has agreed to serve as my proxy," Ocasio-Cortez said. "I understand this revokes the prior grant of my proxy to the Honorable Cori Bush (MO), previously authorized on December 14, 2021."
Hopefully, AOC is able to find some rest and relaxation in sunny Miami. And, perhaps her trip to a red state will hasten the end of COVID-19 measures across America by showing that Florida's freedom is better than New York's nanny state in dealing with the virus.
