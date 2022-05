© Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

A children's book that reportedly knocks religion and praises Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been distributed to public school libraries, the New York Post reported Saturday. What You Don't Know: A Story of Liberated Childhood, " written by and illustrated by Anastasia Higginbotham, which reportedly appears on a fifth-grade independent reading list, revolves around a black, "queer" boy named Demetrius struggling to fit in at school and church. At one point in the story, Demetrius' spirit is depicted meeting a character that appears to be Jesus , who tells him that everyone is invited to love and be loved, including an unnamed white man on the page that appears to resemble Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Higginbotham confirms that the character is indeed Sen. McConnell during a book reading on a YouTube video, the New York Post reported "We will rewrite the rules we live by and love the world into balance," the narrator says.Higginbotham is also the author of another controversial children's book, " Not My Idea ", which reportedly teaches that whiteness is the devil . The book, along with other children's books that appear to highlight the praxis of Critical Race Theory, are reportedly featured on the New York City Department of Education's new Universal Mosaic Curriculum set to be implemented next year.