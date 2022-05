biologically correct

The mom of one of the accused said she thought it was a "joke".A Wisconsin middle school is charging three boys with sexual harassment for calling a classmate the "incorrect pronouns.""I received a phone call from the principal over at the elementary school, forewarning me; letting me know that I was going to be receiving an email with sexual harassment allegations against my son," Rosemary Rabidoux, a parent of one of the boys, told Fox 11 Using biologically correct pronouns does not constitute as sexual harassment under Title IX and is protected by the First Amendment, WILL stated.District superintendent Brad Ebert defended the school in a statement to ABC 2."The KASD prohibits all forms of bullying and harassment in accordance with all laws, including Title IX, and will continue to support ALL students regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, creed, pregnancy, marital status, parental status, sexual orientation, sex (including transgender status, change of sex or gender identity), or physical, mental, emotional or learning disability ('Protected Classes') in any of its student programs and activities; this is consistent with school board policy. We do not comment on any student matters," he said.