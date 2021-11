© Alliance Defending Freedom



A Virginia school district has agreed to permanently reinstate a physical education teacher who had been suspended for refusing to refer to transgender students by their preferred pronouns."Just today, the court issued a final order permanently prohibiting the Loudoun County Public School Board from punishing me for freely expressing my views," Byron "Tanner" Cross told reporters after the settlement Monday, Fox News reported "I can now confidently continue teaching at Leesburg Elementary School without fear of punishment for expressing my views," he added.In June, the district said it would appeal a judge's decision to reinstate Cross and take the fight to the state's Supreme Court after federal Judge James Plowman ruled that the Leesburg Elementary School gym teacher could go back to work.Tyson Langhofer, senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom, the conservative legal group representing Cross, said in a statement Monday: "We are very pleased that Tanner will be able to keep serving his students in light of this settlement," according to Fox News.The Alliance Defending Freedom was previously allowed to amend its complaint to add new claims against the policy and to include history teacher Monica Gill and English teacher Kim Wright alongside Cross.At the news conference after the settlement , she said: "Words carry meaning. If teachers are forced to use a pronoun for a student that is not in alignment with their biological sex, they are conveying to that student that gender is fluid, and that is not true. That goes against biology, science, and reality."A school district spokesman told Fox News that it does not comment on pending litigation. School board members did not respond to the outlet's request for comment.