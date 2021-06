A Virginia court ruled Tuesday that a county school must reinstate a gym teacher who was suspended for opposing the requirement that all teachers use students' preferred pronouns.Circuit Court Judge James E. Plowman Jr. ordered the Loudoun County School System to reinstate teacher Byron "Tanner" Cross and to lift its ban on his entering any county school building or grounds.Plowman said he will need to know by June 16 whether the school board or Cross seeks a trial. His order will remain in place until December 31, the Daily Signal reports. At a rally, Cross said that he spoke out against the pronoun policy in Christian faith.Two days later, the Loudon school district placed him on administrative leave and banned him from stepping onto school grounds.