Mathematics teacher Joshua Sutcliffe, 27,The school has conducted an investigation into the complaints made against Sutcliffe, andThe Daily Mail revealed that the family also made claims that Sutcliffe was teaching about religious issues during math class and picking on their child, handing out a disproportionate number of detentions for misbehavior., said he had raised religious issues such as the anniversary of the Reformation in his general tutor group, as he encourages older pupils to discuss topical issues in the news. Sutcliffe said this did not occur in any math classes.The teacher said he was "distraught" by the investigation and pending hearing, as his profession is his life."I was absolutely shocked to be told by the head that I was under investigation. I didn't know what was happening. It was surreal,," he said."I said it was only one incident for which I had apologized, but he insisted the investigation would go ahead."I had always tried to respect the pupil and keep a professional attitude as well as my integrity,."The £30,000-a-year teacher believed the investigation would be over quickly and he could soon return to the classroom. He has been questioned twice since the suspension, before being sent a letter advising him to attend a formal disciplinary hearing this Wednesday, attended by the head of the school and three governors.Sutcliffe said he was shocked by the school's actions, and felt out of depth and "intimidated" by the probe and upcoming hearing."I have never been trained to deal with this sort of thing," he told the Daily Mail.Sutcliffe also said he feels it is a breach of his human rights to force him to use male pronouns when referring to a pupil born a female.The Christian Legal Centre (CLC) is supporting the schoolteacher throughout the case. CLC Chief Executive Andrea Williams said Sutcliffe's case is one of many that they have encountered, as the "transgender fad" continues." she said.The headteacher of the school said they could not comment due to ongoing disciplinary matters.