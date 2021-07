© AFP / ADRIAN DENNIS

The Scottish government is reportedly preparing to ask civil servants to put their gender pronouns at the end of emails in an effort to boost inclusivity - despite the majority of employees opposing the idea.According to the Telegraph newspaper, the government supports a proposal that would encourage civil servants to take a "pronoun pledge" and add their preferred pronouns - such as he/him, she/her, they/them, or even zie/zir - to their email signatures.Following the results of the poll, Permanent Secretary to the Scottish Government Leslie Evans said in a June Q&A session that she was "disappointed" with some comments people had made about the gender pronoun email idea.Evans said that while "what we write around our name and so on is good and helpful," more needs to be done, and declared she feels "pretty passionately" as "a feminist but also somebody who's got some family experience of gender assignment."She also claimed that it was a "very important experience and learning experience" when one of her transgender colleagues shadowed her on the job a year and a half ago."It is sad, but not surprising, to see Ms Evans disregard this," Budge declared, calling it "further evidence that this government only pretends to consult or openly discuss, and ditches any views which conflict with their predetermined policies."Recent Freedom of Information (FOI) releases show that Edinburgh has a close relationship with the LGBT charity Stonewall, which has repeatedly received money for training staff.It also delivered transgender-specific awareness training, while all civil servants are officially required to undergo "Diversity and Equality training."In February, a man was arrested by Scottish police after he made "an offensive tweet" about Sir Captain Tom Moore, who had recently died.