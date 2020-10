© REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz



Debbie Hayton is a high school teacher and trade union officer. She teaches science to 11-18-year-olds at a school in central England. As a transgender person, she has written extensively about what it means to be trans and how trans people can be included in society without compromising the rights of other vulnerable groups. Her work can be read in publications from across the political spectrum, where rational scientific debate is allowed and encouraged. Follow her on Twitter @DebbieHayton

The social engineering around new terms to describe ourselves are baffling & unnecessary. Why are charities, multinationals & broadcasters like the BBC so keen to push this agenda and brainwash our children?Language is not only the medium of our speech, but the medium of our thoughts, so when people set out to change our language, we are right to be concerned. Unshackled by anything equivalent to the Académie Française, which regulates the French language, English develops in response to usage.In recent years, gender has been quietly replacing sex in language and policy across the English-speaking world. But the changes are not stopping there. While the transgender lobby has shrieked their mantra, trans women are women, the group formerly known as women are having words ripped from them, even by their own support organisations. The coordination is uncanny.Sands did eventually apologise - two weeks later - but other organisations are unrepentant. La Leche League They knew it was controversial; they disabled replies., though they couldn't quite keep up the newspeak and reverted to more traditional language midway through the sentence.But these charities are merely following in the footsteps of multinational corporations like Proctor and Gamble whose Tampax products are marketed worldwide.Worryingly, even the BBC - a state broadcaster - is involved, using its Bitesize platform that supports children with their schoolwork. But it's unclear where their article on being "an ally to friends who've changed their pronouns" might fit into the curriculum. With help from LGBT advocacy group Stonewall UK, they appealed to kindness, to the natural desire of children to feel that their friends are accepted, comfortable and included.The message is revolutionary: Pronouns should not be chosen by the observer on the evidence of what they see, but imposed by the subject on the basis of how they claim to feel about themselves. This is a massive leap from how we used to use pronouns (and most adults probably still do).They move far beyond the familiar 'he' and 'she', or even 'they' - a pronoun that has long been used for someone whose sex may not be known. Without irony, the BBC introduced what they called "neo-pronouns," such as:They polished off their list with pronouns known as 'Spivak' (ey/em/eir). If this means anything to anyone, please do let me know. I may be trans but I have no secret knowledge that explains the purpose or need for these labels. But at 52 years old, I may be forgiven for oldthink. Children constructing their cognition on these labels will think differently about society. Because where there are labels, there are people to be labelled.Maybe the most worrying aspect of the whole article is the invitation to every child reading it: "Perhaps you'd like to share your own pronouns as well when making a new friend, or normalise putting your pronouns on your own social media profiles. This way your friends who use neo-pronouns will know you're a safe space to share with."Perhaps clues lie in the ' Dentons document ' that was uncovered last year by Roll on Friday, a British website serving legal professionals. This 65-page document was a joint effort between Dentons, the global law firm, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, and the LGBTQI pressure group IGLYO.It's a fascinating read. But while it might not give the answers, it catalogues in meticulous detail the methods that non-governmental agencies should use to effect societal change.In the minds of the authors, "The right to legal gender recognition is crucial for young trans persons to secure all other rights."We may not be well informed about the reasoning but we are seeing the effects, and it is time for governments and individuals to start asking some very hard questions before the rights of women and the safeguarding of children are sacrificed to social engineers who wish to change even the way we think.