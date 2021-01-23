One of the Biden's administration's first acts after the inauguration earlier today was to change the White House website to ensure it asked people for their correct pronouns.
Yes, really.
Within hours of Biden being sworn in, the contact form on the official White House website was changed to include a new selection of pronouns, including "they/them."
Conservatives were swift to pass comment on the change.
"China is laughing at us," said Ryan Saavedra.
"I'm so glad they have their priorities in order while thousands are dying from the coronavirus," remarked Ian Miles Cheong.
However, Mike Cernovich had a different take, saying it proved how unlike the Trump administration, Biden is getting straight to work in enacting his agenda.
"Conservatives will dunk on that but it shows from Day 1 they are ready to WORK. We might not like what thats going to be, but they came in Day 1 with their people and they are running the courts," he said.Meanwhile, having appointed transgender Rachel Levine, who previously advocated for COVID-safe orgies, as assistant secretary of health, Biden also "plans to reinstate Obama-era Title IX regulations ensuring that transgender students are allowed to use the bathroom or locker room that aligns with their gender identity."
The next 4 years are going to be quite the rollercoaster.
Comment: In the next 4 years we are going to see how the creepy creatures from the "swamp" lead the show in the US, and how most countries in the world follow them. But normal human beings can't accept their twisted and bizarre pseudo reality as the new normal - no matter how aggressively it is pushed and made policy. And perhaps, because of this, we'll see another movement - a movement of traditional values - that seeks to address it.