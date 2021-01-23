© Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

"China is laughing at us," said Ryan Saavedra.

"I'm so glad they have their priorities in order while thousands are dying from the coronavirus," remarked Ian Miles Cheong.

"Conservatives will dunk on that but it shows from Day 1 they are ready to WORK. We might not like what thats going to be, but they came in Day 1 with their people and they are running the courts," he said.

Yes, really.Within hours of Biden being sworn in,Conservatives were swift to pass comment on the change.However, Mike Cernovich had a different take, saying it proved how unlike the Trump administration, Biden is getting straight to work in enacting his agenda.The next 4 years are going to be quite the rollercoaster.