A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the charity that receives the proceeds of the Met Gala, told the DCNF that Ocasio-Cortez and other elected officials that attended the Monday evening event were "guests of the Museum." And Ocasio-Cortez said on Instagram after the event that she "borrowed" her dress from its designer, and that her attendance at the gala was in line with her "responsibilities in overseeing our city's cultural institutions that serve the public."



Another conservative watchdog group, the American Accountability Foundation, filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics on Tuesday arguing that Ocasio-Cortez was not permitted to accept free tickets for the Met Gala because a for-profit company, Conde Nast, manages invitations to the charity event. -Daily Caller

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) over her attendance at the elitist Met Gala on Monday evening while wearing a "tax the rich" dress. What's more, AOC received a from another attendee by sitting at a paid table during the event, rumored to have cost up to $300,000. As for the sponsored table, the NLPC wrote that "In short, it is the table sponsor who is gifting or underwriting a coveted seat to AOC at the Gala," adding Meanwhile, AOC's boyfriend, Riley Roberts, may have triggered a further violation - as the House Gift Rule permits lawmakers to provide a free second ticket to a charity fundraiser.