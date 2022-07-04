capital towers fire
Screenshot
Emergency services are at the scene and no further details of the incident are available. The Ministry of Emergency Situations said only that firefighters are investigating the incident.

The "Capital Towers" skyscraper has 66 floors and its construction should be completed this year.

The TASS agency, citing its sources, said the fire was extinguished before the arrival of the fire brigade, and only the scaffolding was burned.


Earlier, the media reported that one person died and three others were injured in a fire at a petrochemical plant in Bashkiria. According to the Ministry of Emergencies of the Russian Federation, the fire was caused by an explosion of a water heating furnace.