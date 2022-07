© Toronto Police Service

The Toronto Police Service raised eyebrows on Thursday by tweeting about a "Missing Woman" while posting the photo of an individual who looks like a bearded man."The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing woman. Isobella Degrace, 27, was last seen on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 3 a.m., in the Ryerson Avenue and Bathurst Street area. She is described as 5'10", with a thin build, shaggy blonde hair, and a full goatee. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey pants. Police are concerned for her safety," a news release states.The Toronto Police Service's seemingly preposterous post caught many people's attention, including Blaze Media CEO Tyler Cardon who remarked , "My goodness. It's real. The absolute dumbest time to be alive."Seth Dillon, CEO of the popular satire website The Babylon Bee, tweeted , "The world has become too absurd to be satirized.""You've spelt 'Man' incorrectly @TorontoPolice," former Brexit Party MEP Christina Jordan tweeted Actor Matthew Marsden wrote , "I mean, I'm not a biologist, but...."Some people mocked the police's post with satire: "Guys my dog is missing, let me know if you see her," someone tweeted while sharing a picture of a bird.Halifax, a bank over in the UK, recently faced backlash for tweeting "Pronouns matter" along with a name tag that included the pronouns "she/her/hers" beneath the name "Gemma."Dozens of Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. are backing a " Trans Bill of Rights " resolution.Examples of biological males defeating females in women's sports also continue to occur. For example, a 29-year-old biologically male skateboarder who identifies as a woman recently won a competition in which a 13-year-old girl placed second.