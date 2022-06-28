O:H header
Wikipedia says "A woman is an adult female human." So if even a propaganda outfit like them can get it right, why is it that Matt Walsh, in his new documentary 'What is a Woman?' have such trouble getting a straight answer out of people?

On today's episode of Objective:Health, we do an in-depth review of the documentary and talk about many of the contentious issues brought up in the film. At the center of the film is a look into the twisted ideology of transgenderism which is currently infecting the US and beyond. We look into the ideological brainwashing of children, who are being lead to make decisions about life-altering surgeries and hormone treatments, women and girls being forced to compete against biological men in athletics and the invasion of biological men into women-only spaces. We even go into the history of this ideology and the personality-disordered individuals who we can thank for it.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we take a deep dive into the documentary 'What is a Woman?'


The dangers of this ideology are also well covered here and worth a watch too: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcztAjqcwfo

And check us out on Brighteon!

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

Running Time: 00:51:42

Download: MP3 — 47.3 MB