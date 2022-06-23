© Greg Nash



The Senate voted 64 to 34 Tuesday evening to advance an 80-page gun safety bill to strengthen background check requirements for gun buyers under 21, provide funding to states to administer red flag laws and provide billions of dollars in new federal funding for mental health services.Fourteen Republicans voted to proceed to the bill, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who announced his support for the legislation moments before the vote."Our colleagues have put together a commonsense package of popular steps that will help make these horrifying incidents less likely while fully upholding the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens," McConnell said, referring to the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.McConnell has an A-plus rating from the NRA, and other Republicans who voted for the legislation also have high ratings from the gun rights group.McConnell announced his likely support for the bill last week.Additionally, Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) also voted to proceed to the legislation.Capito, Ernst and Murkowski have A ratings from the NRA, and Young has an A-plus rating.The vote took place just more than an hour after Senate negotiators unveiled the text of the bill after weeks of negotiation.The other nine Republicans who voted to proceed to the bill signed on to the bipartisan framework made public on June 12. They were Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), the lead Republican negotiator, Sen. Thom Tillis (N.C.), Sen. Richard Burr (N.C.), Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah), Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.), Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Sen. Roy Blunt (Mo.).Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said a successful initial procedural vote would set the bill up to pass by the end of the week."With an initial procedural vote tonight and following that, we will move to final passage as soon as possible. I expect the bill to pass the Senate by week's end," Schumer said on the floor.