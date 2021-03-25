© Reuters/Eduardo Munoz/Carlos Barria



"We should first expect the US Congress to act. I'm not willing to give up on what we must do to appeal to the hearts and minds and the reason of the members of the US Senate."

Decrying two mass shootings in the United States in less than a week, Kamala Harris said on Wednesday that "these slaughters have to stop"calling instead for action by Congress.The US vice-president said on the CBS This Morning program.Two gun safety bills have been passed by the Democratic-controlled House, butIn a wide-ranging interview on CBS, Harris lamented a shooting on Monday evening in a Colorado grocery store in which 10 were killed, and a series of shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area a week earlier that left eight dead including six women of Asian descent."We are seeing tragedy after tragedy after tragedy," Harris said.But challenged on what action the Biden administration would take to confront the mass shooting epidemic,"I don't think the president is excluding that," Harris said, "but I want to be clear that if we really want something that is lasting, we need to pass legislation."She called on voters and activists to keep the pressure up on Congress to impose universal background checks for gun purchases, a broadly popular proposal.Harris said.As the first female vice-president and the first vice-president of Asian descent, Harris said the Atlanta-area shootings underscored "the seriousness of AAPI hate crime, especially over the course of the last year", using an acronym for Asian American and Pacific Islanders.But Harris stopped short of saying that shootings should be prosecuted as a hate crime, which activists have called for but which local prosecutors so far have resisted."I'm not prosecuting that case, so I'm not gonna tell" prosecutors how to do so, Harris said.After two months in office,traveling with the president to Atlanta last week to meet with officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to meet with leaders of the local AAPI community.Harris told CBS thatto survey overcrowding in detention centers for minors and others seeking asylum.on Friday at a Clinton Global Initiative event to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on women.Clinton and Harris would discuss "empowering women and girls in the US and around the world", a press release said. Clinton was also to appear in conversation with the voting rights champion Stacey Abrams to discuss expanding participation in democracy.