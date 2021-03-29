© Chip Somodevilla/Getty



"It's one of the levers that we can use," says press secretary.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that the public can expect upcoming executive actions from President Joe Biden on gun control following two mass shootings that claimed the lives of nearly 20 people.Biden, in the wake of the shootings, has encouraged Congress to pass legislation expanding background checks throughout the country as well as tweaking regulations to lengthen the amount of time the FBI has to conduct those checks.