Jen Psaki
© Chip Somodevilla/Getty
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Mar. 26.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that the public can expect upcoming executive actions from President Joe Biden on gun control following two mass shootings that claimed the lives of nearly 20 people.

Asked at a White House press conference whether such orders would be forthcoming soon, Psaki responded: "Yes."

"I can't give you an exact timeframe, in part because they have to go through a review process, which is something that we do from [the White House]," Psaki said.

"It's one of the levers that we can use, that any federal government, any President can use to help address the prevalence of gun violence and address community safety around the country," she added.

Biden, in the wake of the shootings, has encouraged Congress to pass legislation expanding background checks throughout the country as well as tweaking regulations to lengthen the amount of time the FBI has to conduct those checks.