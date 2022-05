Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday, in the wake of a mass shooting at an elementary school in southern Texa s, has just used his powers to kill a new proposed school safety bill. According to Fox News, "after the horrific mass shooting at a Uvalde, Tex., elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) asked for the Luke and Alex School Safety Act to be passed by unanimous consent."Johnson immediately tweeted his frustration and criticism of Schumer, saying that the Democrats in the Senate and at other levels of government are looking for "wedge issues" and don't really want to solve the issue.