johnson schumer
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday, in the wake of a mass shooting at an elementary school in southern Texas, has just used his powers to kill a new proposed school safety bill.

The bill would have charged the Department of Homeland Security with establishing standards for best practices in the area of school safety, and to "collect clearinghouse data analytics, user feedback on the implementation of best practices and recommendations identified by the clearinghouse, and any evaluations conducted on these best practices and recommendations."

According to Fox News, "after the horrific mass shooting at a Uvalde, Tex., elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) asked for the Luke and Alex School Safety Act to be passed by unanimous consent."

Schumer, however, commented publicly that he felt that the bill would lead to "more guns in schools," and believes that gun control legislation is the solution, saying on Twitter:

"GOP Sen. Johnson just tried for a bill that could see more guns in schools — I blocked it. The truth: There were officers at the school in Texas. The shooter got past them. We need real solutions — We will vote on gun legislation starting with the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act."


Johnson immediately tweeted his frustration and criticism of Schumer, saying that the Democrats in the Senate and at other levels of government are looking for "wedge issues" and don't really want to solve the issue.

"Not surprising that the Democrat leader would lie about the bill he blocked that parents of Parkland victims have been trying to pass for years. Dems aren't looking for solutions, they want wedge issues that they hope will keep them in power. Sick."