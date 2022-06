For celebrated NYU Professor of Finance, Aswath Damodaran, the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investment strategy is nothing short of a scam, and adds no underpinning value to business or investing.Damodaran, known as the "Dean of Valuation," began researching ESG investing in 2019, puzzled over the Conference Board's promotion of the strategy, he told Patrick O'Shaughnessy, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, on a recent podcast. An often-cited example is activist investment firm Engine No. 1's pressure on Exxon Mobil to divest itself of fossil fuel reserves, which the company did in 2021 by selling to a private equity firm.He said that the "Social" aspect of ESG is even more suspect.In a recent example of how arbitrary ESG standards are applied, Tesla Motors, the electric car manufacturer, failed to make the S&P 500 ESG Index while Exxon Mobil did. " The S&P ESG indices are broad-based, market-cap-weighted indices designed to measure the performance of securities meeting sustainability criteria, while maintaining similar overall industry group weights as their underlying benchmark."Tesla CEO Elon Musk erupted on Twitter calling ESG a "scam," and quickly felt the wrath of the woke twitterati.Margaret Dorn, senior director and head of ESG Indices, told Musk that Tesla failed to make the grade because of its "lack of a low-carbon strategy" and "codes of business conduct."The explanation is specious, Damodaran said."The mask is off ESG."