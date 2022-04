On Saturday, Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk once again slammed corporate rules designed to guide ethical investing, known as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria, as the "Devil Incarnate.""I am increasingly convinced that corporate ESG is the Devil Incarnate," Musk said in a Twitter reply joking that not doing laundry complies with this criteria.According to the Daily Mail , ESG is sponsored by the European Union, and if firms comply with the checklist, they receive a stamp of approval that investors can use to weigh their investing decisions.This is not the first time that Musk has come out in opposition of ESG criteria."ESG is social credit on a massive scale, applied to corporations and institutions. It's social credit with a trickle down effect.Musk wrote on March 22, 2022.On March 8, 2022, Musk tweeted out a pair of replies stating that ESG criteria has been "twisted to insanity," and that the criteria should be "deleted if not fixed."The World Economic Forum has been a key player in pushing for the criteria, even keeping a live update page on their website in regards to reports on the topic.In October, they posted a report regarding 60 companies that had issued an open letter requesting that the EU become a key force in setting global baselines for ESG disclosure standards.The letter ties the ESG criteria closely to European Green Deal efforts, and states that "we believe these efforts and committments need to be supported by globally consistent and comparable performance metrics and disclosures, to enhance decision-making, trust, and accountability.""Sustainability needs to be integrated into accounting and reporting systems," the letter added.The letter later added: "To achieve a similar outcome on the ESG front — and to do so fast — the world should follow the same template and establish an independent body that can ensure objectivity and due process."