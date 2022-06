© AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills



Security footage shows cops at the Uvalde, Texas school massacre waited 77 minutes before even trying to open the doors to two classrooms where the shooter killed 19 children and two teachers last month, a new report said.The latest revelation, published Saturday by The San Antonio Express News , is the latest detail that shows a botched police response to the massacre , which is now under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.It was unclear if the door was locked while Ramos conducted the shooting spree,Uvalde school district police Chief Pete Arredondo was in charge of the operation.Footage now shows that when Arredondo eventually got the key ring, he was trying to open other doors to find a master key, not the doors to classroom 111 and 112, according to the Express News."Each time I tried a key I was just praying," Arredondo told the Texas Tribune. "The only thing that was important to me at this time was to save as many teachers and children as possible."He tried dozens of keys, but told officers to wait for a tactical team when none worked, the report said.Texas investigators say Arredondo mistakenly treated the shooting as a barricaded suspect incident instead of an active shooter situation, where the top priority is for cops to confront the suspect to stop the violence.