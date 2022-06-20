Society's Child
You're gonna die out': Antifa try to shut down women's rights event in Bristol, England
The Post Millennial
Mon, 20 Jun 2022 04:08 UTC
The women were surrounded and harassed by men dressed in black bloc who yelled obscenities and accused them of being "transphobic fascists."
"You're gonna die out! You're gonna die out!" Antifa militants threatened, as they shielded their identities behind masks.
The severity of Antifa's threats and intimidation grew so severe that the women had to require police protection after the far-left militants tried to provoke physical altercations.
"Welcome to Bristol! Interesting to see which side has to cover their faces," a woman attending the event said on Twitter.
Sunday's event titled "Let Women Speak" was organized by Kellie-Jay Keen, a women's rights activist that works to preserve the female identity while leftists attempt to erase the true definition of a biological female.
Women attending the event said that they were "fed-up" with woke ideologies and explained that they were done being forced to compromise in the midst of their rights and identities being taken away.
As threats of violence and intimidation from Antifa increased, the women's rights group attempted to escape down an alleyway but were followed by both Antifa and trans rights activists. Video footage shows the angry mob of counter protesters running around the back of the alleyway, attempting to cut them off in order to prevent them from escaping. Police officers were forced to intervene.
After they were able to escape, the women convened at a nearby pub for food and drinks but were surrounded by Antifa militants. Police officers were forced to close the pub's gates due to the harassment.
The pub was then forced to stop serving patrons over Antifa's increasing intimidation and police officers had to escort the women out.
Before Sunday's event, multiple Antifa groups organized the direct action against the women's rights rally on both Twitter and Mastodon, where they conspired to hide their identities and threatened to throw the women into the harbor, The Post Millennial editor-at-large Andy Ngo reported.
One of the Antifa groups that organized the Bristol direct action on Twitter includes "Antihomophobe Action UK" (@181UK). The group posted a photo early Sunday of a flyer on a pole near the event that said "Anti-fascist area, racists not welcome."
Along with the picture of the threatening flyer, the group stated "Our struggles are intersectional, the same misogyny that threatens the safety of women is an attack on trans safety too. The same conservatives who attack trans healthcare access & representation also repress feminist & LGBTQ+ protests and attack abortion rights & women's autonomy."
"Today the people of Bristol came out to peacefully oppose the presence of Kellie-Jay Keen (Posie Parker) and her openly transphobic rhetoric. She is an individual who has worked with conservatives, anti-abortionists & white nationalists to undermine trans rights...," Antihomophobe Action UK said on Twitter.
Comment: See also:
- Oregon gubernatorial candidate vows to end Antifa terror: 'The days of Antifa ruling the streets of Portland are about to end'
- Antifa riots in French cities because they didn't like the election result
- Antifa member accused of carrying pipe bomb near conservative Florida rally sentenced to probation, $450 fine
- Trump NSC official received report on multiple shooters and ANTIFA and ISIS involvement in Las Vegas shooting
- Antifa tries and fails to shut down Jordan Peterson event in Boston
- Expelled from a progressive think tank — for the crime of denouncing Antifa violence
- Unhinged Canadian Liberal MP says 'Honk Honk' is code for 'Heil Hitler', cites Antifa as source
Reader Comments
But it's important to remember that this has nothing to do with women, any more than BLM is about Black Equality or Antifa is about stopping Fascism. They are all FED. Every social movement in USSA is infiltrated early by feds & steered off the rails to create conflict between groups & weaponize us against each other in controlled-demolitions called "Revolutions", whenever anger at the overlords threatens to topple them for real. I believe this goes back to Ancient times. Same reptiles always in charge, staying on top by keeping all of us dummies on the bottom fighting each other. Same cycle always repeating & the only thing that changes is the increasing amount of power we keep giving them over us. Humans are so easy to control that we probably need to be controlled; left to our own devices we are collectively so stupid we would only be a danger to ourselves anyway.
🐑Sheep need the shepherd. If they didn't, they wouldn't follow him.
I'm technically female but I never fell for the "Feminism" hoax because I could see that they were manipulative, unreasonable, & unfairNot sure about the term "technical" in that context, but I agree.
But it's important to remember that this has nothing to do with women, any more than BLM is about Black Equality or Antifa is about stopping Fascism. They are all FED. Every social movement in USSA is infiltrated early by feds & steered off the rails to create conflict between groups & weaponize us against each other in controlled-demolitions called "Revolutions", ...I am pretty sure these movements were set up for exactly this purpose - undermining society and traditional grown values for the purpose of a more encompassing enslavement and control.
By the way, having had a peek at the party manifesto of the Greens in the early '90 I knew what they wanted to achieve (I call the Greens the Child Rapist Party ever since).
Humans are so easy to control that we probably need to be controlled; left to our own devices we are collectively so stupid we would only be a danger to ourselves anyway.I would say, that applies to a large percentage of humans. Not coincidently the same percentage that was fooled into the experimental gene therapy.
I got the strong suspicion that this sheepish trait was specially cultivated and groomed over the last centuries.
Thank God for the ongoing natural selection event ...
But wait, those are just kids in black hoodies. They remind me of Children of the Damned.
They appear violent, resentful, hateful, unreasonable, and entitled.
Imagine what they will be like when they are adults. Guess they will be chipped and sedated by then.
Every Western country had outlawed face masks at public events and demonstrations years or even decades ago. Those who are permitted to do so publicly have a silent agreement with government agencies and police. Usually brokered and payed for by Soros.
By coincidence, I also met some 'national front' supporters, 'the far-right' who infact were not at all radical, some of them had black girlfriends and companions, they accepted multiculturalism... the Antifa indoctrination just made me see them as all 'white fascists', so I began questioning. What the 'national front' said was a lot more revolutionary and rational than the 'far-left': the country had lost its sovereignty, it has been taken over by international banking interests, who have promoted immigration in order for the 'voice of the people' to be drowned amidst a sea of would-be slaves who are already semi-servient to the State who no longer represent their people.
One day, walking through the city, by coincidence, I walked from a side-alley into a street where a protest was taking place... On one side, the 'national front' supporters, and on the other side, the Anti-fascists... I was right in the middle of them. The national front were all very calm, they had originated the protest, asking for more national sovereignty, and the Anti-Fascists were the opposing force, who came upon them in order to shut them up. I was horrified to see how so many of my anarchist 'friends' were dressed in black and hurling non-stop abuse at an otherwise calm and rational group of nationalists, who just watched on silently whilst being called 'fascists'.
A line of policeman separated the two groups, and I was by the policemen. One of the black-clothed anarchists screamed at an officer: "Why don't you do anything to stop these fascists?" The policemen shrugged his shoulders and said in disbelief: "If we did that, we would then be the fascists!"
The Antifa took nearly all their recruits from the universities, drawing on the blind and thirsty vitality of the youth who had not lived enough to understand how the world really was, and who would go along en masse supporting a cause that is painted black and white.
I have not attended any more Antifa marches since then (2008), but I can see how things are becoming more extreme and lead down a blind-alley.
The whole 'extreme feminist' movements that allow men to disguise themselves as women and then represent women in sports and all other social fields (aka transgenderism), has NOTHING to do with supporting women, but with supporting dysphoric and perverted men (let's not leave out the dysphoric and neurotic women in this world of 'equality' for the lunatics). A few normal women that are able to see through the madness, and have come to the conclusion that things are WORSE now for women than before the brainwashed extreme feminists supported 'their' cause... And right away, the black Antifa pawns are moved out to chant their slogans over-brimming with hypocrisy that can only cause stun and silence.
I do not doubt that such extremists are WOKE... but I ask, have they awakened in the light or awakened in the darkness?
One day, walking through the city, by coincidence, I walked from a side-alley into a street where a protest was taking place...I know for a fact that e.g. in Germany, the so-called Antifa mostly recruits from disgruntled (entitled) leftist and punk groups, young people without ambition and self-discipline. They are paid a hourly reward for disrupting "right wing extremist" events (any organisation critical of government policies), including impunity for smashing shops, burning cars, and (as mentioned) violations against the anti-mask laws.
I was horrified to see how so many of my anarchist 'friends' were dressed in black and hurling non-stop abuse at an otherwise calm and rational group of nationalists, who just watched on silently whilst being called 'fascists'.
Misused.