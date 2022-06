A women's rights group in Bristol, UK spoke out against gender ideology on Sunday and were met with intimidation by members of Antifa who gathered to disrupt the event, attempting to shut it down.The women were surrounded and harassed by men dressed in black bloc who yelled obscenities and accused them of being "transphobic fascists.""You're gonna die out! You're gonna die out!" Antifa militants threatened, as they shielded their identities behind masks."Welcome to Bristol! Interesting to see which side has to cover their faces," a woman attending the event said on Twitter.Sunday's event titled "Let Women Speak" was organized by Kellie-Jay Keen , a women's rights activist that works to preserve the female identity while leftists attempt to erase the true definition of a biological female.The pub was then forced to stop serving patrons over Antifa's increasing intimidation and police officers had to escort the women out.Before Sunday's event, multiple Antifa groups organized the direct action against the women's rights rally on both Twitter and Mastodon, where they conspired to hide their identities and, The Post Millennial editor-at-large Andy Ngo reported.One of the Antifa groups that organized the Bristol direct action on Twitter includes "Antihomophobe Action UK" (@181UK). The group posted a photo early Sunday of a flyer on a pole near the event that saidFollowing the conclusion of the event, the group claimed that they provided "peaceful" opposition to the "fascist" group, despite their hour's long attacks of intimidation and harassment."Today the people of Bristol came out to peacefully oppose the presence of Kellie-Jay Keen (Posie Parker) and her openly transphobic rhetoric. She is an individual who has worked with conservatives, anti-abortionists & white nationalists to undermine trans rights...," Antihomophobe Action UK said on Twitter.