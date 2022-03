© Facebook



"One of our comrades from our Las Vegas branch has made these fascist Trump supporting dogs pay."

"The report fuses open source information with tactical counter terrorism analysis, cyber intelligence, and digital data mining capabilities." The report states: "Stephen Paddock may have anticipated the arrival of a fly-in team of additional shooters that would assist in the operational execution."

"Mr. Hodges' personal profile is more befitting of a left wing or Anti-Fascist Action (ANTIFA) affiliate, but recent intelligence reports point to an increased level of collaboration between groups like Antifa and Islamic State."

"The FBI was closely monitoring Antifa operative engagements with Islamic State and Al Qaeda (Arabian Peninsula and Islamic Maghreb) personnel in Germany...the FBI has discovered a "level of chatter" between left wing revolutionary groups and Islamic terrorist groups.



"Mr. Hodge traveled to Berlin, Paris, London, and back to Berlin approximately 2 weeks prior to the attack in Las Vegas."

"Further data mining of Mr. Hodge's activity on the night of the attack reveals that while he was originally located at the Mandalay Bay and the surrounding Enterprise area, (he) departed downtown Las Vegas while publicly claiming to have been hiding in the bushes outside the Mandalay Bay. Mr. Hodge's signatures reveal that he is located approximately 10 miles north of the Mandalay Bay hotel..."

"How did Mr. Hodge know, only 3 hours after the attack, in advance of the public and most officials, that a security guard had been killed (actually shot and wounded) on the 32nd floor?"

"Intelligence methods reveal that during the frenzy Hodge stayed at Knotty Pine Motel in north Las Vegas in Room Number 17, a room that was associated with a man named German Torres Moreno, a Mexican national from the city of Penjamo, Mexico, in Guanajuato, Mexico, an area that is rife with ISIS recruiting."

"A soldier of the caliphate attacked a gathering of 22,000 Americans at a concert in the city of Las Vegas, resulting in nearly 60 killed and 600 injured.



"Brother Abu Abdul Bar stationed himself in a room on the 32nd floor of a hotel overlooking the concert and opened fire continuously on the crowds using 23 firearms and more than 2,000 bullets and died, may God accept him, after running out of ammunition."

"Immediately following the attack, during the morning of October 2, Mr. Hodge appears in numerous Australian media reports including print, radio and television. Notably, he does not share the links to these radio and television interviews on any of his own social media outlets. This is highly suspicious behavior. Later in the day on October 2, Mr. Hodge departed Las Vegas and arrived in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



"While in New Mexico, Mr. Hodge appears to travel to the Anatolia Doner Kebab House...This restaurant address is affiliated with numerous other businesses in the Albuquerque area and is owned by a Mr. Mehmet Kokangul and Umit Kokangul. Mr. Mehmet Kokangul appears to be a Turkish National from Adana Turkey, a known center of Islamic State activity in Turkey."

"In Maoist insurgence, the formation of a counter-state is essential to seizing State power."

Bombshell evidence prepared for a recently-deceased Trump National Security Council (NSC) official explicitly reports onThe report states thatThe report also provides evidence that an ANTIFA group claimed responsibility for the shooting with the message:The following report was prepared forwho served in the National Security Council strategic planning office in 2017. Higgins died of complications at a hospital at around 3 AM on February 23, 2022. The more than 50-page report is entitledand was prepared for Higgins shortly after he left the National Security Council.According to the Rich Higgins Las Vegas document:The report names an Australian man namedas a "person of interest" with "possible ties to Islamic organizations and a possible Islamic State (IS) linkage." The report states thatOn page 45, the report states:The Las Vegas official single-shooter narrative has been torn apart by recent evidence from Mindy Robinson's "Route 91" documentary which shows that other 911 calls identified multiple shooters. There is a ton ofThis reporter has been in communication with a group that created an open source intelligence virtual map of video evidence and incident reports from Vegas, which ranges in location all around the city, a very wide radius.Sources have said that there was a shooting at an airport in connection tothen slipped into undercover civilian gear either to flee the premises or to gamble anonymously before he was forced to flee the premises in disguise. The top floors, 35 to 39, of the Mandalay Bay Hotel house the Four Seasons Las Vegas.On that night, thePrince Al-Waleed bin Talal was arrested by the Saudis for corruption on November 4, shortly after the shooting.Left-wing billionaireandquietly dumped a lot of his personal MGM stock prior to the shooting.Brian Hodge is a central figure in the Higgins Report on the shooting. The report explains how Hodge, born 1981 and linked to a bunch of addresses in West Hollywood, served a witness for the Australian press and claimed to be inside Stephen Paddock's hotel suite in a different half of the suite. But Hodge also claimed on social media that he was "hiding in the bushes." He said thatincluding "one on my hotel room floor."On page 29, the Higgins Report states:On page 32, the report refers to Hodge's statement that a security guard had been killed on his floor, which conflicts with the Official Narrative which holds that a security guard named Jesus Campos was shot repeatedly by Paddock but survived. The Higgins Report states:According to the report,According to the report, Hodge communicated and interacted with people associated with various Muslim-oriented groups including "Travel to Medina," with a front office in Brooklyn.Hodge hails from Melbourne, Antifa [sic Australia] and went back to Melbourne briefly in December, after the shooting, for about a day. Evidence shows thatthen deleted the message, with Melbourne Antifa stating:referring to Stephen Paddock as one of their operatives. Paddock, who was dating and living at the Mandalay Bay with a woman from Australia named Marilou Danley, who was in the Philippines when the shooting took place. An ISIS communication network said that Paddock had converted to Islam and ISIS granted him theAccording to Al-Naba, reportedly an ISIS magazine, ISIS stated:According to the Higgins Report:Mahony, as I revealed , turned out to have been an adviser fora social friend of George Soros' son Alexander, a press eyewitness to previous geopolitical activity in Sierra Leone, and a member of the socialist New Zealand Fabian Society, which uses a crest that portrays a wolf in sheep's clothing, which is an expression used to signify infiltration of the innocent.from the Trump National Security Council in 2017, prior to the Las Vegas attack,that got leaked in which HigginsHiggins wrote in that memo: