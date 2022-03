was indeed an active explosive device.

A Florida man with Antifa affiliation was sentenced to six months probation and a $450 fine Thursday for the charge ofnear a Jan. 6 right-wing anniversary rally held in support of a Capitol riot defendant.Prosecutors chose not to pursue the charges after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives determined the items Smith possessed were legal "novelty devices" that, if lighted, emit smoke but don't explode, a prosecutor wrote in the notice. The agency determined the items Smith carried didn't meet Florida's legal definition of a destructive device, the Tampa Bay Times reported Brown, described as being part of the Oath Keepers group, is accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Brown also faces firearms charges after federal agents reportedly discovered a short-barrel rifle, sawed-off shotgun, hand grenades, and over 8,000 rounds of ammunition during a search of his home.Deputies also found a paper entitled "direct action checklist," a common phrase used by protest groups to further leftist causes, which included a list of clothing, armor, a helmet, a gas mask, shaded goggles, duct tape, and flammable rags.Nick Dorsten, Smith's attorney, stated that his client had been carrying items that were essentially fireworks that would create smoke, but not an explosion."Basically, he bought some fireworks that were novelty devices," Dorsten argued in defense of Smith. "The kid got in over his head."Dorsten noted that Smith has attended a number of political protests over the last few years, including some in riot-torn Portland, Oregon, but said that "[Smith] quickly realized that Florida is not Portland."While Smith's arrest report listed "Antifa" as an aggravating circumstance, Dorsten has claimed that Smith is not part of such a group."My understanding is he showed some [A]ntifa sympathies, but I think the investigation showed he's not part of that group," Dorsten said. "If anything, he maybe watched them and took some notes on them."