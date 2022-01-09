© Unknown



© Pinellas Co. Sheriff's Office



A man in black bloc behaving suspiciously near a right-wing rally outside the Pinellas County Courthouse in Florida on Jan. 6 was apprehended by deputies after he tried fleeing on foot.He had recently returned from Portland, Ore."He was running fast, he was running away from something," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a press conference on Friday.A search of Smith's home he shares with his parents in Oldsmar, Florida revealedfor their frequent use of black umbrellas to shield one another from cameras while they commit acts of violence or vandalism. The helmet found in his backpack during his arrest had the Antifa "iron front" symbol painted on it.Sheriff Gualtieri said that Smith is refusing to cooperate in the investigation.in addition to a charge of loitering and prowling. He does not have a prior criminal history. His bail is set at over $300,000.