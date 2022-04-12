© Carlos Gil Andreu via Getty Images

Not a fan of democracy.Antifa members in France reacted to the outcome of the first round of the presidential election by rioting in several cities because they didn't like the result.Populist Marine Le Pen will face off against incumbent Emmanuel Macron in the second and final round of the election in two weeks after the pair racked up the most votes out of all the candidates.Rennes, Brittany saw innumerable acts of arson and several violent clashes last night in the aftermath of the vote.Protesters who marched through the streets also caused property damage.Other Antifa rioters attempted to smash their way into a bank.Rioters also set off fireworks to protest the result in the city of Lyon.Marseille was also hit with unrest.