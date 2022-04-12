antifa france
© Carlos Gil Andreu via Getty Images
Not a fan of democracy.

Antifa members in France reacted to the outcome of the first round of the presidential election by rioting in several cities because they didn't like the result.

Populist Marine Le Pen will face off against incumbent Emmanuel Macron in the second and final round of the election in two weeks after the pair racked up the most votes out of all the candidates.

This apparently displeased members of the far-left Antifa extremist group, who responded to the democratic vote by rioting in several major cities.

Rennes, Brittany saw innumerable acts of arson and several violent clashes last night in the aftermath of the vote.



Protesters who marched through the streets also caused property damage.


Other Antifa rioters attempted to smash their way into a bank.


Riot police were deployed.


Rioters also set off fireworks to protest the result in the city of Lyon.

Marseille was also hit with unrest.


Despite Le Pen's success, all the other establishment parties, from Republicans to Communists, have urged their supporters to vote for Macron in the second round, closing ranks around the former Rothschild banker and Socialist technocrat.