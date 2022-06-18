© Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images



A growing number of people are selectively avoiding important news stories such as the coronavirus pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the cost-of-living crisis, according to a report released on Tuesday.While the majority of people surveyed consume news regularly,Younger audiences are increasingly accessing the news via platforms such as TikTok, and have a weaker connection to news brands, the report found.Each week 78% of 18- to 24-year-olds access news via aggregators, search engines and social media. Forty percent of that age group uses TikTok each week, with 15% saying they use it to find, discuss or share news.The growth in the number of people who pay for online news may be leveling off, with a large proportion of digital subscriptions going to a few national brands.The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism is funded by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Thomson Reuters.The poll has a margin of error of 2-3 percentage points up or down.