Getting to know the Trust Project

Best Practices: What are the news outlet's standards? Who funds it? What is the outlet's mission? Plus commitments to ethics, diverse voices, accuracy, making corrections and other standards.

Author/Reporter Expertise: Who made this? Details about the journalist, including their expertise and other stories they have worked on.

Type of Work: What is this? Labels to distinguish opinion, analysis and advertiser (or sponsored) content from news reports.

Citations and References: What's the source? For investigative or in-depth stories, access to the sources behind the facts and assertions.

Methods: How was it built? Also for in-depth stories, information about why reporters chose to pursue a story and how they went about the process.

Locally Sourced? Was the reporting done on the scene, with deep knowledge about the local situation or community? Lets you know when the story has local origin or expertise.

Diverse Voices: What are the newsroom's efforts and commitments to bringing in diverse perspectives? Readers noticed when certain voices, ethnicities, or political persuasions were missing.

Actionable Feedback: Can we participate? A newsroom's efforts to engage the public's help in setting coverage priorities, contributing to the reporting process, ensuring accuracy and other areas. Readers want to participate and provide feedback that might alter or expand a story.

However, the fact that those policies exist and are provided to the Trust Project does not mean that the publication's policies are, in fact, transparent or ethical in terms of their content or in practice

Trust Indicators manipulate big tech algorithms

While each Indicator is visible to users on the pages of the Project's news partners, it is also embedded in the article and site code for machines to read - providing the first, standardized technical language that offers contextual information about news sites' commitments to transparency."

The tech billionaires behind the Trust Project

A familiar face in the war against independent media

Outsourcing censorship

The Trust Project was created as a way of outsourcing censorship of independent news sites while attempting to salvage the tattered reputation of mainstream media outlets and return the U.S. and international media landscape to years past when such outlets were able to dominate the narrative.