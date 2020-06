© FILE PHOTO: BBC News Chief Political Correspondent Vicki Young reports on camera outside 10 Downing Street, in London. May 2020. Glyn Kirk / AFP



When "dispassionate" reporting of news in the UK is getting replaced by thinly-veiled opinion pieces, it's natural that both conservatives and left-wingers trust the media less and less, RT contributor Neil Clark said.The "core issue" of the decline of public trust in news organizations in Britain is that, Clark said."[The line] between news and views has been blurred, basically."In its recent report , Oxford University's Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism found thatClark finds this data unsurprising, pointing out that people on both sides of the political spectrum have felt deeply dissatisfied with the way strictly factual reporting oftentimes looks and sounds more like opinion pieces."You've lost that dispassionate reporting of news.""It's so polarizing. And the atmosphere became so toxic that, of course, both sides were going to complain."The journalist recalled the recent case of Emily Maitlis, presenter of the BBC's flagship Newsnight program, who went on a rant against the prime minister's chief adviser Dominic Cummings, accusing him of violating quarantine rules. "Cummings broke the rules - the country can see that," she said live on air.The channel received nearly 24,000 complaints over the episode, with viewers blasting the show for "bias" against Cummings and the Tory-led government. After the uproar, BBC admitted that Maitlis had broken the channel's own impartiality guidelines."It was like an editorializing diatribe by Maitlis, and that's a sort of thing you wouldn't see on the BBC years ago," Clark said.