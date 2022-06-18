© AFP / Tolga Akmen



The Harry Potter author became another high-profile victim of Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus.J.K. Rowling has given her permission for a killing curse from Harry Potter to be inscribed on Ukrainian missiles during a call with Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus, who were pretending to be President Volodymyr Zelensky.Rowling didn't seem to regret the loss of her Russian audience, saying "they certainly didn't understand" her books."I certainly support much harsher sanctions against Russia," the author added, insisting that the country should be subjected to both cultural and economic pressure.The fake Zelensky then revealed that Kiev's troops had been writing the words "Avada Kedavra" on missiles fired at the cities of Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbass."Avada Kedavra" is a magic spell that causes immediate death in the Harry Potter universe.The author also accepted an invitation to come to Ukraine and perform readings of her fantasy novels before members of the nationalist Azov Battalion despite the fake Zelensky warning her that they preferred "German books."Their original YouTube channel was taken down in March at the request of the UK government, which was angered by Vovan and Lexus tricking British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel.Other prominent victims of the Russian pranksters, whose real names are Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, have included Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then-Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Prince Harry, and pop icon Elton John.