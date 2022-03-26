Patel is not the only British government official duped by the pair in recent days.

Two Russian phone pranksters released the full video of their call to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday. In it, Patel calls Russians "barbarians," promises to step up spying on Russians in the UK, and is tricked into calling the pranksters "incredible heroes" and admits that her own country "plays dirty."The duo - real names Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov - who call themselves 'Vovan and Lexus', set up a video call with Patel last week, in which one impersonated Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal. After releasing a teaser clip from the conversation on Thursday, in which, the pair released the full 15-minute conversation on Friday.Patel and the fake Ukrainian PM talked about newly-passed British legislation allowing for the seizure of assets from Russian billionaires in the UK, and when the pranksters asked whether she'd support making this property available to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Patel replied that she "absolutely" agrees with the sentiment, saying "we want justice for Ukraine and justice for Ukrainians."Patel then seemingly admitted to collaborating with Bellingcat, a supposedly "independent" investigative outlet which Russia has long accused of being operated by Western intelligence agencies. "Our approach is very clear in terms of the organizations we work with," she said, adding that these organizations help her government "stand up for real facts.""We have some of the finest security checks, and working with our agencies that's effectively the approach we are taking.""We have some very very specialist work taking place on this right now, which clearly we can't go into much detail on," the home secretary continued."Vovan and Lexus, incredible heroes, thanks to them for the work that they have been doing to fight for an independent Ukraine," she stated.In another teaser clip recorded last week and posted on Tuesday, the pair spoke toDowning Street has accused Vovan and Lexus of working for the Russian state, calling their prank videos "standard practice for Russian information operations." The pair have consistently denied working for the Kremlin, insisting their work is purely media in nature.