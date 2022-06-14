earth changes summary may 2022
** Sorry the Earth Changes Summary Video for May is so late - all Sott.net chroniclers were attending a wedding! **

Hurricanes, earthquakes and lightning... we see 'a bad moon rising'! May 2022 had it all - blistering heatwaves, deadly deluges, unseasonal snowfalls, and terrifying tornadoes. Your government reassures you that the climate going haywire is 'fixable' and 'predictable', but how are green taxes and energy blackouts going to stop volcanoes erupting and meteors falling?


To understand what's going on, check out our book explaining how all these events are part of a natural climate shift, and why it is taking place now: Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection

