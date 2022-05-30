© AP



"You do not need these kind of virtual phone numbers unless you intend to buy drugs or do something clandestine and make the line go away. It is very clear he wanted to do that. He wanted to have multiple numbers so that someone would think they were talking to someone or texting with something on a number and he could make it go away which he obviously did."

"We have to do two types of oversight — one to push to make sure the Department of Justice does their job, which is criminal prosecution. And in our case the kind of research we need to do to improve legislation and compliance."

"was taken to the countries he was doing business with is not very likely when you change the law so that can never happen again. You can't have a president, the vice president essentially bringing his family in and using them [aircraft]. Current law apparently allows for it.



"We got to get the Department of Justice to be reliable, do their job and to do it blindly.



"Right now as you can see, Hunter Biden is not even paying a price for his income tax evasion. He's going to pay back apparently a couple million dollars that he deceived and got away with for a period of time.



"That is not what would happen to you or I. If it was you or I who cheated the government out of millions of dollars he [sic we] would not be able to pay the fine later. There would be criminal prosecution, for that is an Al Capone type of event yet it's very clear it is not being prosecuted."

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., on Sunday was outraged Hunter Biden reportedly bought and used burner phone apps from 2014-2018.In an interview on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, Issa condemned the purchase that would've allowed the ability to generate new phone numbers capable of making calls and texting that could then be tossed away.Issa also vowed that when the GOP becomes the majority in the House, as Republicans are predicting, there will be stricter oversight of the Department of Justice.According to Issa, the fact that Hunter Biden was on his father's then-vice presidential aircraft and