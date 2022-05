© Contributor/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin survived a recent assassination bid that was hushed up by the Kremlin, the Ukrainian intelligence chief said in a bombshell interview "Once again, he was unsuccessful," he added. "There is no publicity about this event, but it took place."According to the UK news outlet The Sun , Putin now has a team of people to taste his food and has also replaced his entire personal staff of 1,000 people.The alleged attempt would have occurred shortly after Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R-SC) called for someone to kill the Russian leader."Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?" Graham tweeted on March 3 The White House at the time quickly disavowed Graham's call and said its goal in Russia was not regime change."That is not the position of the United States government and certainly not a statement you'd hear come from the mouth of anybody working in this administration," then-White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said during a press briefing.When questioned again about Graham's words, Psaki added, "No, we are not advocating for killing the leader of a foreign country or a regime change. That is not the policy of the United States."