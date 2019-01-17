© Unknown



Chemicals found for making explosive devices

Terrorist attack against Putin thwarted - alleged assassin promoted by Saudi Arabia.Security forces arrested a man in the Serbian city of Novi Pazar for planning a terrorist attack on the Russian President during Vladimir Putin's visit to Belgrade.according to several Serbian media reports. Wahhabism is an ultra-conservative, specifically Saudi-Islamic scholarly tradition of Sunni Islam, which, massively funded by Saudi funds, has found many followers in the Balkan countries in recent decades.According to the Serbian daily Alo, Armin A. is suspected of having planned a terrorist attack during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Serbia.The suspect was under surveillance was and stopped in Novi Pazar.the Serbian daily Blic quotes an unnamed source from police circles.During the search of his family house officials found, among other things, anIn addition, in the attic of the house, they found,The investigation will now clarify whether he was working up a detonator and what he had planned exactly. According to the media report, thearound the city of Novi Pazar (around 70,000 inhabitants).He is also in contact with men who are said to have planned a trip to Syria.Armin A. has already been interrogated by the police, accused of illegal production, possession, and carrying of weapons and explosives.