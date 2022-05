Musk says that he is 'still committed' to completing the deal, which would take Twitter private at $54.20 per share.Twitter shares plunged more than 10% during Friday's trading session after Elon Musk said in a tweet that a deal for the company is temporarily on hold.Twitter's board accepted Musk's offer in late April to take the social media giant private at $54.20 per share. Musk, the world's richest man and the chief executive of Tesla Inc.,It also said it faced several risks until the deal with Musk is closed, including whether advertisers would continue to spend on Twitter.Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.