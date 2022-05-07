© Photo Illustration/Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



The New York Times (NYT) has reported that billionaire Elon Musk wants to increase Twitter's annual revenue to $26.4 billion by 2028.Citing a pitch deck presented by Musk to investors, NYT reported thatAccording to the report, Musk plans on ensuring thatThis will generate $12 billion in revenue in 2028, while subscriptions are expected to pull in another $10 billion as per the report.The NYT cited the document as saying, Musk expects the social media company to bring in $15 million from a payments business in 2023 that will grow to about $1.3 billion by 2028.Tesla Chief Elon Musk, who is the world's richest man with a net worth of $265 billion as per Forbes, had offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion in cash.The South African billionaire, who describes himself as a ''free speech absolutist'', has vowed to get rid of bots and trolls.