Jack Dorsey claims he is against permanent bans, with a few exceptions.Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said he generally agrees that there should not be permanent suspensions of individual users, after billionaire and newly-minted owner of the social media giant Elon Musk promised to reverse the ban on former US President Donald Trump after the acquisition is completed.Trump was banned almost simultaneously from Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and other mainstream social media platforms while still in office, supposedly out of concern that his tweets about alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election would pose the "risk of further incitement of violence."Trump, however, has insisted he will not return to Twitter even if his account, which had around 89 million followers, is reinstated, saying he will instead use his own platform, Truth Social.Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO last November, tapping CTO Parag Agrawal to take his place. Last month, Musk reached a yet-to-be-finalized deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion, a move some believe will herald a return to the days of more open discussion, given his self-characterization as a "free speech absolutist."