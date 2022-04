© Joe Raedle via Getty Images

After confirmation that Elon Musk had bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal, founder Jack Dorsey praised the entrepreneur for "taking it back from Wall Street".Following Musk's purchase of the social media network, which prompted a deluge of hysteria from censorship-happy leftists, Dorsey outlined his response in a lengthy tweet thread."Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step," wrote Dorsey, adding that with Musk leading the way, "Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation."A number of people who previously had their accounts suspended, including Tommy Robinson, attempted to rejoin the site last night but were swiftly banned once again.