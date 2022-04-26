jack dorsey
© Joe Raedle via Getty Images
After confirmation that Elon Musk had bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal, founder Jack Dorsey praised the entrepreneur for "taking it back from Wall Street".

Following Musk's purchase of the social media network, which prompted a deluge of hysteria from censorship-happy leftists, Dorsey outlined his response in a lengthy tweet thread.

"Elon's goal of creating a platform that is 'maximally trusted and broadly inclusive' is the right one," wrote Dorsey. "This is also [Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's] goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path... I believe it with all my heart."

The Twitter founder went on to assert that while the platform should ideally not be owned by a single person, Musk "is the singular solution I trust" to help it recover.

Noting that as of now, Twitter is "owned by Wall Street and the ad model," Dorsey said it was vital to "protect" the platform because it is "the closest thing we have to a global consciousness."

"Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step," wrote Dorsey, adding that with Musk leading the way, "Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation."

It remains to be seen whether that conversation will include prominent individuals previously banned by Twitter, such as President Trump or Alex Jones.

A number of people who previously had their accounts suspended, including Tommy Robinson, attempted to rejoin the site last night but were swiftly banned once again.