"He has an established track record at Tesla. He is the catalyst to deliver strong operating performance at Twitter."

Twitter is reportedly re-examining SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $43 billion offer to buy the Big Tech company after he revealed thatAccording to The Wall Street Journal , Twitter had been ready to reject the offer, but will take a new look at it after the business magnate revealed his filing with the SEC showing that he has lined up financing for the offer.The financing includes $22.5 billion which will come from his own equities.People familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that"The situation is fast-moving and it is still far from guaranteed Twitter will do so," The Wall Street Journal noted.Some of the people said thatand could also insist on sweeteners for the deal such as Musk covering breakup costs if the deal falls through. The two sides are reportedly meeting on Sunday to discuss Musk's offer.The company is expected to address on the bid when it reports first-quarter earnings Thursday, if not sooner, the people said. TThe people told The Wall Street Journal thatThe potential turnaround from Twitter comes as Musk met with several shareholders of the company privately on Friday to talk up his proposal through a series of video calls. According to The Wall Street Journal,Lauri Brunner, who manages Thrivent Asset Management LLC's large-cap growth fund, said.