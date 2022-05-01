© Twitter



Vijay Gadde, a Key Player in Back-Door Politics

It works like this - "employ some fool who will obey my wishes, give her the power to do this instead of me - if shit hits the fan it will be her". She is just a tool, a knob and whoever installed her is an executioner. Search deeper down the shithole young padawan. #VijayaGadde pic.twitter.com/GMYrlrnFiO



— Penetratorâ"¢ ðŸ€ (@penetrartor) April 28, 2022

Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's top lawyer, may soon lose her position as is evident from the critical tweets posted by none other than Elon Musk, the company's new owner. Gadde isafter Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal to have come in the firing line of Elon Musk.Musk's tweets have kickstarted a chain reaction on social media as some of the followers are hurling racist insults at Gadde. Whereas, some of the followers have termed it as an act of "racism" on the part of Musk stating that this is blatant and in a bad taste.The supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump have gone a step ahead while criticizing Gadde for deciding to ban him from Twitter. They further stated that it is "karma" as Gadde is getting back what she doled out to others.A Twitter user expressed his opinion stating, "How much I hate Indian left liberal women dying to suck up to Biden and the democrats without any shame. Vijaya Gadde got sold and now doesn't like freedom is why we must rethink/redefine what women empowerment should mean."Another user while replying to @aaronguilmette @HarrisonKrank and @elonmusk wrote, "Such words don't hurt anyone so that is a psychotic principle applied to free-speech never mind how wrong it is in principle. If you follow it you become the intolerant which is realized today by many on the left. e.g. Vijaya Gadde.""Let's condemn Elon Musk strongly for his racist comments on Vijaya Gadde. This shows what Twitter is going to be in future. Vijaya hails from the great country, India, which strongly denounced apartheid in South Africa, from where Musk comes. India and Indians are no cowards, Musk," read a tweet.