Project Veritas released leaked audio Tuesday reportedly from a company-wide meeting at Twitter to address Elon Musk's takeover of the platform.The audio contains statements reportedly made by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and CMO Leslie Berland on April 25, 2022. Agrawal essentially admits in the audio that Twitter was "able to make the conversation" on the platform using "tools, processes" and that the company plans to continue these practices through "thoughtful moderation.""I believe Twitter grows as a service, allows for more people to use the product and have a better experience because we're able to make the conversation on Twitter bebecause we have built tools, processes for people to be able toand control their experiences," Agrawal reportedly says in the full audio recording. "I believe that there is a lot of work we have to do to continue making that better.Tech billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter for $54.20 a share on Monday. Countless users have threatened to leave the platform since the purchase. Conservatives have reported significant spikes in user activity and engagement since the takeover, according to the New York Post.