New report reveals missed goals, lower than expected user growth and an error in previous reporting on active daily users.Twitter just reported earnings for the first quarter of 2022, in what may be its last report as a public company after the Board agreed to sell to Elon Musk for $44 billion this week.However, the report did point out a correction from a previous earnings release.The company said that between Q1 and Q4 2021, all linked accounts were counted as mDUAs when the primary account made an action.Twitter previously set a goal to reach 315 mDUAs by the end of 2023 and boost annual revenue to $7.5 billion in the same period. Twitter would have needed to add 86 million more new users over the next seven quarters, an average of 12.3 million per quarter. However, the company added only 25 million total new users in 2021."Given the pending acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk, we will not be providing any forward-looking guidance and are withdrawing all previously provided goals and outlook," the company said in Thursday's report.