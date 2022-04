Twitter is claiming the recent surge in followers experienced by right-wing accounts since Elon Musk's takeover appears to be organic, but the picture may be more complicated.Twitter did not comment when asked to provide data supporting its claim or how it came to its conclusion.Bouzy pointed out that several right-wing Brazilian politicians including President Jair Bolsonaro saw similar spikes in followers as American Republican politicians."It's just not adding up," Bouzy said, referring to Twitter's explanation for the swings. "We're looking at the accounts and they don't all appear to be legitimate."Other researchers agreed with Twitter that the swings were probably organic.Over 70% of the official Twitter accounts belonging to Republican members of Congress grew in followers as of Tuesday morning, according to USA Today, with Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan seeing the biggest bump of 63,735 followers.Several prominent right-wing accounts offered alternative explanations for the sudden follower surge."While I'm awesome and totally deserving of 87,000 new followers a day it seems that someone took the shackles off my account," Donald Trump, Jr. tweeted Tuesday. "Wonder if they're burning the evidence before new mgmt comes in?"