mike lindell twitter ban
Just hours after his Twitter account was reinstated on Sunday, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has once again been banned from the social-media platform.

Early Sunday afternoon, Lindell posted to his account over a year since he was banned for "repeated violations" of its civic integrity policy regarding election misinformation on January 26, 2021.


"Hello everybody, I'M BACK ON TWITTER. My only account is @MikeJLindell! Please RT and FOLLOW to SPREAD THE WORD," Lindell posted as his first tweet in over a year.

"Hello everyone on Twitter, this is Mike Lindell," he said on video, speaking from what appears to be a private or charter plane. "I'm here to tell everyone about my new account here: @MikeJLindell."

According to Fox News, a Twitter spokesperson said Lindell is "permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on ban evasion."