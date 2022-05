Just hours after his Twitter account was reinstated on Sunday, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has once again been banned from the social-media platform.Early Sunday afternoon, Lindell posted to his account over a year since he was banned for "repeated violations" of its civic integrity policy regarding election misinformation on January 26, 2021."Hello everyone on Twitter, this is Mike Lindell," he said on video, speaking from what appears to be a private or charter plane. "I'm here to tell everyone about my new account here: @MikeJLindell."